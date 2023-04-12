Rains not the only worry for markets

Rural demand growth has been lagging expectations. Management commentary of FMCG companies has not been encouraging on rural demand recovery and this concern lingers for the sector, according to Kunal Vora, head of India equity research at BNP Paribas. “Right now, revenue growth looks good owing to price hikes that companies have taken. However, as base effect wanes and price cuts occur in certain categories, FMCG companies are likely to see a moderation in revenue growth and this should start to reflect from H2FY24 onwards," he said.

