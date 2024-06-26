Monsoon forecast a respite for fertilizer industry, but risks remain
Summary
- With limited upside on pricing, fertilizer companies are undertaking backward integration to lower their production cost
The stocks of fertilizer companies have surged by as much as 45% over the last one month. The India Meteorological Department's forecast of a good monsoon, after below-average rainfall in FY24, bodes well for fertilizer sales. However, it is still early in the monsoon season, and any delays or suboptimal rains could have negative effects.