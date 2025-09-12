Monsoon mayhem: Is it time to worry about food inflation?
Excess rainfall in northwest India is submerging crops, threatening food inflation and rural incomes, while other regions face deficits. Yet, experts say food stocks and historical trends offer relief.
When it rains, it pours — and this year’s monsoon in India is proving exactly that. Northwest India has seen excessive rainfall, causing severe floods in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. This raises concerns about the damage to standing kharif crops, which could weigh on kharif output, food inflation, and rural incomes.