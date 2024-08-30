Monsoon rainfall boost in August likely to ease pressure on food inflation
Summary
- Monsoon rains so far this month have been 18% above normal, improving spatial distribution across India and potentially easing food inflation pressures.
Monsoon momentum picked up in August, which would likely translate into lower food prices and provide much-needed relief on the food inflation front. As of 29 August, monsoon rainfall across India was 7% above normal, with showers in August 18% above than normal, according to data compiled by IDFC First Bank. Spatial distribution trends were positive, with 51% of the country experiencing normal rainfall and 33% receiving excess to large excess rain. The only regions showing deficit were east and northeast India.