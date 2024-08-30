Monsoon rainfall boost in August likely to ease pressure on food inflation

This improved spatial distribution has led to higher acreage under Kharif, or summer, crops compared to last year, and reservoir levels have also risen, all of which bode well for curbing elevated and sticky food prices. Remember, adverse weather conditions had led to a month-on-month (m-o-m) spike in vegetable prices over the past two months. However, in July, inflation measured by the headline consumer price index eased to 3.54%, with food inflation falling to 5.1%, though this was largely due to a favourable base.

But the good news is that, in August the rise in vegetable supplies is beginning to have an impact on prices which are tracking lower by 10% m-o-m, said the IDFC First Bank report dated 29 August. "Pulses and cereals which tend to see more persistent price pressures are seeing some m-o-m improvement with a reduction in prices by 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively," added the report.

Meanwhile, in its August policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India maintained status quo with the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. The minutes of this meeting pointed to concerns emerging on food price shocks adding to persistent food inflation pressures. More clarity on food inflation risks will emerge as the monsoon season concludes and that decides about the timing of change in monetary policy stance and interest rate cut.

“As sowing and monsoon inches closer to the end, the focus will now shift towards the harvest season. Excess/large rainfall can be damaging for crops," said a Bank of Baroda report dated 28 August.