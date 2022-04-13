Mood among global fund managers is grim

Sharing a similar concern, Alan McIntosh, Chief Investment Strategist at investment management firm Quilter Cheviot said, "There is much speculation about whether recession is inevitable as a result of interest rates going up." According to McIntosh, there is a growing determination among them to stop inflation becoming embedded in the system. "At the end of the day, higher prices and the resultant pressures on disposable incomes should of itself reduce demand. Hopefully central banks will pick up on this quickly enough to avoid the dreaded “policy error," he said in his note to clients on 11 April.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}