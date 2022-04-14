Why the mood among global fund managers is grim

The series of negative supply shocks may not pull the US economy into recession, but the Fed’s late attempt to get inflation under control is likely to push the economy over the edge, pointed out analysts at Rabo Bank. “The Fed’s main policy error was to ignore the rise in inflation last year and getting blindsided. This has set in motion a wage-price spiral that will be very difficult to reverse without hiking the economy into recession," said the Rabo Bank report on 11 April.