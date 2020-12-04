Moody’s downgrade highlights risks at Vedanta even as stock continues rally

Vedanta continues to see twist in tales. While the rebound in base metal and oil prices continue to drive the company’s prospects, Moody’s recent rating downgrades for its parent --Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) -- may mellow down strong investor sentiment.

Vedanta shares have continued to gain and rise almost 39% in the last one month.

The global credit ratings agency downgraded VRL's rating to speculative grade, highlighting its financial stress and bringing the spotlight back on its need for further support. Vedanta, through its overseas subsidiary, had recently advanced inter-corporate loans of $956 million to VRL in three tranches during April-October, repayable over the next three years. Though Vedanta had assured it won't extending further financial assistance to its parent, analysts were still cautious and cut their target prices.

Inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) given to parent Vedanta Resources and near-term debt repayments keep us cautious on the stock, analysts at PhillipCapital had said. They also discount oil/gas business cash flow entirely on risk of further ICD support.

Moody’s not only downgraded the corporate family ratings of the Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources Limited (VRL), but few other instruments of the company too. In addition, it has kept all ratings of VRL under review for further downgrade. It has highlighted VRL’s $2.8 billion debt that is maturing from January 2021 through June 2022, including intercompany debt maturities of $507 million and a $325 million debt maturity at VRL's sole shareholder Volcan Investments.

All this is not good news for Vedanta that otherwise is seeing earnings prospects improve with rebounding base metal prices and oil prices. Zinc, lead, crude oil and aluminium realisations had already rebounded 10-42% sequentially during September quarter. This coupled with cost control and better volumes in zinc, iron ore and copper businesses had helped Vedanta post significant improvement in Q2 performance. Base metal prices have continued their northward journey. These gains may lift December quarter financial performance further.

Volume growth outlook in key zinc, aluminium and crude business also remains strong. Crude oil production at Cairn India is likely to see an improvement after having been range bound for long. Volume ramp up at Zinc International and Hindustan Zinc (its Indian subsidiary) too continues. However, analysts are awaiting clarity on distribution of Hindustan Zinc’s dividend received during FY21.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services had recently said “Given capital allocation concerns, we raise holding company discount for HZL (to 30 per cent from 10 per cent). The rising holding company discounts too means the target prices are getting tweaked reflecting rally may have limited legs."

