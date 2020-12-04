Moody’s downgrade highlights risks at Vedanta even as stock continues rally

The global credit ratings agency downgraded VRL's rating to speculative grade, highlighting its financial stress and bringing the spotlight back on its need for further support. Vedanta, through its overseas subsidiary, had recently advanced inter-corporate loans of $956 million to VRL in three tranches during April-October, repayable over the next three years. Though Vedanta had assured it won't extending further financial assistance to its parent, analysts were still cautious and cut their target prices.