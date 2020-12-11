Moral of UPL story: steer clear, when unclear

Moral of UPL story: steer clear, when unclear2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 02:21 PM IST
- Governance factors have weighed on the stock’s valuations which have dropped considerably, by about 40% against its five-year average. In fact, UPL lost about 23% of its market capitalisation in the past one year
UPL Ltd’s whistleblower saga is making investors a bit wary about its prospects. Its stock has slipped about 10% in the last two days. In fact, it has not made much of a recovery even after the management issued a clarification with the stock, inching up just about 1.2% on Friday.
One of the main concerns is the several corporate governance lapses in the recent past. “Frequent governance issues for UPL, third time within a year, is worrying. UPL management has clarified their position on each instance, albeit it seems to provide lesser comfort to investors for now," said analyst at Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note. In fact, the report noted that investors should “steer clear, when unclear."
These governance factors have weighed on the stock’s valuations which have dropped considerably by about 40% against its five-year average, point out analysts. In fact, UPL lost about 23% of its market capitalisation in the past one year.
On the other hand, the smaller agro-chemicals player PI Industries Ltd has been pulling ahead. The company recently pipped UPL to become the largest agri-business company on the bourses.
Besides, UPL stock has been de-rated over the past few years. PI Industries one-year forward valuation stands at about 44 times FY22 earnings as compared to the lowly 8.3 times for UPL, per data from Bloomberg.
Sure enough, UPL is a much larger peer with businesses in Latin America and Europe. UPL’s performance has been hit by the pandemic, but analysts see a second half recovery in business.
The management highlighted that the seeds business, which accounts for about 10% of the India revenue, is growing at 30% year-on-year. Besides, UPL is also gaining market share in Brazil, even as agro-commodity prices are firming up across the world.
But another worry for the company remains its high debt levels. “Debt remains a key concern as net debt increased by ₹1780 crore in the first half compared to FY20. Overall, its balance sheet has not shown a significant improvement in the first half FY21. In 2HFY21, the company is targeting to repay $700 million in debt, which would be a key trigger to watch out for," said analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a client note.
And investor sentiment may remain bogged due to low cash flow generation. “Recurring downgrades on consensus estimates amid limited conviction on optimistic guidance-led-forecasts, low free cash flow generation, high effective leverage and a few other issues have kept us cautious on the stock," said the Kotak analysts.
