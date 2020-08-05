MUMBAI: Even as the pandemic has forced Indian banks to increase provisions and take a hit on profits, there has been one comforting factor in the first quarter earnings - core operating performance of most banks has been encouraging.

The net interest income of the top five private sector lenders has shown double digit growth year-on-year. Sequentially also, the growth in core income has been decent. In fact, for the country’s largest lender--State Bank of India--the net interest income grew an impressive 17% sequentially and 16% year-on-year.

Net interest income is basically the interest that a bank earns from its main business which is lending. When the loan book grows, it reflects in the increase in net interest income growth. Given that loan book for most banks shrank during the June quarter, what explains the growth in the net interest income?

The answer lies in a simple accounting norm where net interest income is considered on an accrual basis. In other words, if the interest from a loan is due it is considered as received even though the borrower may eventually end up not paying it for various reasons.

The moratorium of six months granted to borrowers has distorted this metric now. Despite moratorium, the interest on the loans has accrued to banks and hence is taken into the calculation of net interest income for the quarter. Ergo, borrowers who have opted for moratorium may not have actually paid the interest but lenders consider the interest received.

According to Credit Suisse, interest accrued on loans under moratorium was 15-40% of net interest income of the June quarter for private sector lenders.

This means that Indian banks will perhaps see the worst coming once the moratorium ends in August. As such, bankers expect a surge in bad loans and that means pressure on core income.

So far, banks have been able to keep a lid on their expenses. The sharp drop in deposit rates has meant that the interest lenders pay has come down faster than the interest they earn from borrowers. This has also been a key factor in a healthy operating profit for lenders.

All this may change once moratorium lifts. Ergo, investors need to watch for a worsening of operating metrics of banks in the coming quarters.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated