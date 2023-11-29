More consolidation in store for cement sector?
Summary
- For many large cement manufacturers, it would be crucial to engage in strategic and timely M&A deals to meet their volume growth targets
The big players in the cement sector got bigger, thanks to a spate of acquisitions in recent years. This trend may continue as larger companies, with strong balance sheets, seek to boost or maintain their market share through inorganic growth. In contrast, smaller companies that are struggling to compete due to high debt or low profitability will likely exit the market, further driving consolidation.