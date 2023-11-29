More consolidation in store for cement sector?

Antique Stock Broking pointed out that the combined volume market share of the top four companies – UltraTech, Ambuja Cements plus ACC, Shree Cement, and Dalmia Bharat -- is expected to rise to around 58% by FY27 from around 53% in FY23. This is because these companies plan to add more than 70% of their capacity over FY24-27. This market share is likely to further increase to around 65% by FY27 even if a few (half) of the mergers and acquisitions, discussed in various media articles, of 67-92 mtpa actually materialize in favour of the top four.