Why discounts might dent auto companies’ margins

Substantial margin improvement because of lower commodity costs is likely to reflect from Q3 onwards as the effect comes with a lag. Further, volume growth would also act as a lever for margin expansion with the chip shortage situation easing. However, amid threats of a global recession, which is weighing on commodity prices, it may not be easy for automakers to take large price hikes. Additionally, a potential rise in discounts on vehicles pose a risk to margins. This is expected to be more prevalent in the entry-level passenger vehicle (PV) and the 2W segments, where demand is yet to rebound strongly on a sustained basis. Nomura Global Markets Research points out that discounts by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd for some models have risen sequentially so far in October. The increase in discounts may negate a part of the commodity benefit.