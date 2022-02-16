More fund managers now avoiding high risk

The fears are understandable. There has been a steep sell-off in global stocks—MSCI World index is down 5.5% so far in CY22. Primarily, two events have dampened sentiment. First, inflation measured via the consumer price index in the US spiked to a four-decade high, rising 7.5% year-on-year in January. With that, equity investors are now bracing for as many as seven rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in CY22. No wonder then, the biggest risk to financial market stability is monetary risk, BofA’s February survey showed.