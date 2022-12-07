More steam left in rate hike engine3 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 09:26 PM IST
The MPC has been raising rates since May in order to control inflation. The chances are that we haven’t seen the last of the RBI’s interest rate hikes.
The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to increase the repo rate, or the interest rate at which it lends to banks, by 35 basis points to 6.25%. One basis point is 0.01%.