More steam left in rate hike engine

The MPC has been raising rates since May in order to control inflation. The idea is three-fold. First, as interest rates go up, EMIs go up as well, leaving less money in the hands of people to spend. Hence, less money chases goods and services and helps control inflation. Second, as interest rates go up, people are incentivized to save more and spend less. Third, as interest rates go up, the cost of borrowing for firms goes up as well, leading to a slowdown in investment and expansion. This leads to a slowdown in hiring and helps control wage inflation.

