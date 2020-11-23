Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd’s (MSSL) plans to raise revenue targets for FY25 has ticked up its stock price. The firm plans to target revenues of $36 billion over the next five years. Shares of Motherson Sumi jumped about 3.5% intraday on Monday.

The company targets about 75% of these revenues from the automotive segment, and the remaining from new businesses over the next five years. Motherson plans to foray into new segments such as aerospace, health and medical technologies, logistics services and information technology. The firm is target revenues about $9 billion from this segment.

From its automotive business, the firm plans to achieve a revenue of about $27 billion. Note that the revenues in FY20 were about $10 billion. But even as these growth targets appear stiff, analysts reckon that the firm could meet its targets.

“In the next 5 years, MSSL is likely to grow ahead of the automotive industry and achieve its $27 bl target," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities in a client note.

While this is good, the firm will have to look at the inorganic route for its growth, which will entail raising capital. In fact, the firm will require about $8.9 billion for non-automotive acquisitions and about $2.5 billion for automotive acquisitions, point out analysts.

“Overall, the company will require a total capital of $11.4 bl out of which $2.7 bl will be met through internal accruals and the company will have to raise remaining $8.7 bl either in the form of debt or equity," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note.

One positive is that the fundraising may not squeeze its balance sheet that hard as operating performance is expected to recover over the next few years. Besides, MSSL has already incurred substantial capital expenditures which will add some heft to its revenue growth.

Meanwhile, better utilisation levels at its plants recently show the post lockdown recovery is on track. Shares of Shares of Motherson are quoting near their pre-covid highs.

Even so, revenue growth for FY21 will be hit due to the lockdown. But analysts expect good recovery in its businesses in the coming years. Consolidated earnings could grow at 34% over the next three years, noted analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Still, investors must watch for any demand contraction in the automotive segment particularly in larger clients, as well as adverse currency movements.

