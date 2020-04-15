Motherson Sumi’s covid-19 update fires stock, but concerns loom

Shares of Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd rose 14% after a company statement sought to allay concerns about the impact on covid-19 on its operations. The key statement in the update was that the company’s net debt is now the lowest in eleven quarters. The company’s measures to enhance liquidity to tide over covid-19 disruptions have also gone down well with investors.

In a release to the exchanges, Motherson said its consolidated net debt as of March 2020 is ₹7,150 crore, lower than ₹7,991 crore in FY19 and ₹7,594 crore in FY18. Of course, debt may rise again depending on how long the lockdowns continue. The board has given approval for raising ₹1,000 crore debt, if needed. “We are working closely with customers for realization of receivables as well as with the supply chain for smooth continuity of operations as lockdown restrictions are removed," said the company in a media release.

For now, only its China facilities have reopened after the lockdown. Manufacturing facilities in India, the US and Europe are all shut. Although the management assured investors that it hopes for reopening in April/May, the situation is highly fluid with the pandemic showing little signs of ebbing in these zones.

Therefore, net sales and cash flows would certainly be impacted in the next couple of quarters. Even before the virus outbreak, the company was facing a slowdown due to the pain in the global auto industry. During Q3FY20, while net consolidated revenue rose, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 15% year on-year (yoy).

Note that on Tuesday, Fitch Ratings Ltd downgraded the Netherlands-based Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRP BV) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB+'. “The downgrade is driven by the significant impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on SMRP BV's earnings and cash flow in the financial year ending March 2021 (FY21), which will hinder or delay the improvement in leverage assumed in our December 2019 review," it said.

Investors are also taking some comfort in the company’s hefty order book, although orders and commitments aren’t really sacrosanct. Much depends on how soon lockdowns are lifted globally, and where demand for automobiles and auto components settle.

It looks like investors are willing to overlook some of these concerns given that valuations have turned cheaper after a 57% drop in the stock price since April 2019. “Our positive view on Motherson remains intact, owing to the stabilization of its greenfield plants, execution of SMRP BV’s strong order book, and recovery in India," said a note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

