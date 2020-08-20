MPC Minutes show a hamstrung RBI’s frustrations with inflation

Minutes of the latest MPC meeting showed that the recent rise in retail inflation had vexed members. Headline retail inflation has been above 6% in April, May, and June, which is higher than the flexible inflation target of 2-6% mandated by law. Failure to keep inflation below 6% for two consecutive quarters would force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to give a written explanation to the government and take immediate remedial measures. This frustration was visible in deputy governor Michael Patra’s statement. “.. technical considerations under the monetary policy framework warrant a pre-occupation with dealing with the conditions of failure. All this, after a period of four years of uninterrupted success in keeping inflation well within the tolerance band.. consequently, monetary policy is forced into a standstill even when there is space available to persevere with its commitment to reinvigorate growth momentum and alleviate the effects of COVID-19.," he said.