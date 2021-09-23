IT services provider Mphasis’ latest acquisition of US-based Blink seems to have cheered investors. The firm’s shares hit a new record of ₹3,394 on Thursday. As such, the optimism around the IT sector has kept Mphasis shares on a steady climb this year.

On Wednesday, Mphasis said it would buy Blink Interactive, a user experience rese-arch and design firm, for $94 million. The deal involves cash along with talent retention costs over the next two years.

This acquisition is attractively valued and Blink’s cross-sell synergies would accelerate growth within Mphasis’ BFSI and high-tech verticals, analysts said. “Acquisition of Blink provides Mphasis an opportunity to add to its front-end design capabilities and engineering-related work, and also capture more downstream revenue opportunities, which in many cases are around 10 times of upstream revenue. This perfectly aligns with Mphasis’ Front2Back transformation strategy," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 22 September.

View Full Image Robust growth

It should be noted that Blink has a marquee customer base in the high-tech industry; its client list includes Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Google. “Though Blink’s revenue is currently only 2.7% of Mphasis’ revenue, this acquisition offers significant growth opportunities," said analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher. “Revenue growth is accretive given Blink has grown at over 42% CAGR over FY17-20 and strong market synergies with Blink will expand Mphasis’ addressable market share," added the broker’s report. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate. Blink’s estimated revenue for the calendar year 2021 is $30-35 million.

Of course, the new acquisition may lead to some impact on the company’s margins. Given the higher amortization and retention costs, the Mphasis management has guided for an impact of around 100 basis points (bps) on its margin. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

The management expects early realization of revenue synergies to pare margin headwinds. However, even after taking into account this acquisition, the Mphasis Ebit margin guidance of 15.5-17% remains unchanged. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax. Analysts say the management’s confidence to protect margins is impressive and bodes well for investors’ sentiment towards the stock.

The integration of the two businesses would be key for realizing revenue synergies, say analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities . “Integration of creative agencies with services firms is tricky and requires care due to differences in cultures," the analysts said a report dated 23 September.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.