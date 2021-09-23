Mphasis investors don’t mind margin dilution due to blink

This acquisition is attractively valued and Blink’s cross-sell synergies would accelerate growth within Mphasis’ BFSI and high-tech verticals, analysts said. “Acquisition of Blink provides Mphasis an opportunity to add to its front-end design capabilities and engineering-related work, and also capture more downstream revenue opportunities, which in many cases are around 10 times of upstream revenue. This perfectly aligns with Mphasis’ Front2Back transformation strategy," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 22 September.