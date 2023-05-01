The market was not expecting fireworks from the March quarter (Q4FY23) results of Mphasis Ltd. In fact, performance was likely to be lacklustre with flat revenue growth. But the company disappointed further, reporting a 4.5% sequential fall in revenue in constant currency (CC) terms for Q4FY23, defying consensus estimates of 0.5% growth.

Revenue decline was primarily driven by the mortgage business in the DXC segment, affected by rising interest rates and sluggish US home sales. The Direct International segment also experienced weak Q4 performance due to delayed project ramp-ups, with the banking and insurance verticals significantly impacted.

The company management anticipates a soft start to Q1FY24 but expects a recovery from Q2 onwards. Analysts, however, have doubts about a meaningful revenue revival in FY24.

“With limited visibility in a turnaround in the US interest rate cycle (key factor for a recovery in DR), we remain cautious on FY24 revenue growth and factor in flat year-on-year USD CC revenue growth, the weakest in our IT services coverage," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Little wonder then that the stock has seen steep earnings cuts by some brokerages.

“We cut EPS estimates 14%/13% for FY24E/25E, as we factor in Q4 revenue miss," said analysts at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd. “Lingering drag from the mortgage business and afresh US regional bank challenges may drive Mphasis's growth underperformance versus peers. Expect nil dollar revenue growth for Mphasis in FY24E versus average 12.4% year-on-year dollar revenue growth for other tier-II companies," added the Elara report. EPS is earnings per share.

Year-to-date, Mphasis stock has declined nearly 8%, while the Nifty IT index has dropped by 3.5%. Motilal Oswal analysts believe the current valuation of 16x FY25E EPS fairly factors in near-term earnings growth.