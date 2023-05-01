Mphasis Q4 results disappoint; analysts doubt FY24 revenue revival1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:14 PM IST
The company management anticipates a soft start to Q1FY24 but expects a recovery from Q2 onwards. Analysts, however, have doubts about a meaningful revenue revival in FY24.
The market was not expecting fireworks from the March quarter (Q4FY23) results of Mphasis Ltd. In fact, performance was likely to be lacklustre with flat revenue growth. But the company disappointed further, reporting a 4.5% sequential fall in revenue in constant currency (CC) terms for Q4FY23, defying consensus estimates of 0.5% growth.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×