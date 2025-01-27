Mphasis eyes stellar Q4, but a spanner is in the works
Summary
- Mphasis is set for robust Q4 growth, fuelled by strong deal wins and revenue momentum. However, persistent challenges in the logistics and transportation vertical could weigh on its overall performance.
Mphasis Ltd’s management is brimming with confidence. As the tier-two company navigates the March quarter (Q4FY25), it is eyeing its best sequential growth in 12 quarters. This optimism is driven by improved revenue conversion and robust deal wins, with the management of expecting FY25 growth to surpass industry average.