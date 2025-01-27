Mphasis eyes stellar Q4, but a spanner is in the works

On the flipside, challenges persist in the logistics and transportation vertical, which accounts for 12.2% of overall revenue. In Q3FY25, revenue in this vertical declined over 7% year-on-year and sequentially—its steepest drop in recent times. This is a relatively new vertical and caters to clients in logistics, airlines, shipping and railroads. According to the management, the vertical faced broad-based issues rather than client-specific setbacks.