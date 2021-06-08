MRF loses market share as peers race ahead in March quarter

Meanwhile, MRF’s subdued earnings performance has rubbed off on its share price movement. In 2021, the MRF stock has risen by 7%—much lower than the 25% and 37% returns given by Ceat and Apollo, respectively. On the valuation front, the MRF stock is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 26 times, shows Bloomberg data. This is much higher than the PE multiples of Ceat and Apollo, which are trading at 15 and 18 times, respectively. In this backdrop, analysts find MRF’s valuations expensive.

