MRF Ltd is on a bumpy road as cost inflation hits the tyre sector, which uses crude-linked derivatives and natural rubber as key inputs. MRF’s standalone gross margin dipped 470 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 31.7% in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Ebitda margin shrank 430 bps year-on-year to 10.7%. The company anticipates continued disruptions and volatility in commodity markets, which would keep raw material and logistics costs elevated.
MRF Ltd is on a bumpy road as cost inflation hits the tyre sector, which uses crude-linked derivatives and natural rubber as key inputs. MRF’s standalone gross margin dipped 470 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 31.7% in the September quarter (Q2FY27). Ebitda margin shrank 430 bps year-on-year to 10.7%. The company anticipates continued disruptions and volatility in commodity markets, which would keep raw material and logistics costs elevated.
Delayed recovery
Profitability prospects for the tyre industry are heavily linked to benefits from commodity costs rather than long-term structural gains. Historically, tyre companies have been able to pass on the entire increase in raw material prices over a few quarters through steady price increases, notes Centrum Broking. While this is comforting to some extent, it points to a gradual margin recovery, as the impact of price increases comes with a lag. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has trimmed MRF’s FY27 earnings estimate by 17% and now expects earnings to remain flat over FY26-28.
The MRF stock is down 15% so far in 2026 and trades at 20 times estimated FY28 earnings, Bloomberg data showed. “While its return on capital employed has improved to 11.8% from a recent dip to 10% in FY25, it is likely to dip to 7% by FY27 given the sustained margin pressure before recovering in FY28,” adds Motilal.
Growth gap
While MRF isn’t alone in facing inflationary pressure, its relatively lower revenue growth is discouraging. In Q2FY27, revenue grew around 18% year-on-year, aided by sustained demand from both the OEM and replacement segments. Competitors fared better: Apollo Tyres’ revenue grew 26%, Ceat’s 23% and JK Tyre’s 27%.
Apollo took cumulative price hikes of 13-15% across categories during August-October. JK Tyre has implemented hikes of 11-12% so far in FY27 and plans another 4-5% increase in Q3. MRF said it has taken price actions without quantifying them.
MRF’s management noted in its FY26 annual report that strong traction in automobile sales is likely to continue in FY27, which would benefit tyre companies. However, a below-normal monsoon could moderate tractor sales and dampen rural demand.
The monsoon is an important driver for farm and two-wheeler tyre segments, where MRF has exposure. With El Niño conditions expected to intensify in 2027, the road is rough for MRF.