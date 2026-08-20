Tyre maker MRF is poised to see increased margin pressure in the coming quarters of FY27 unless raw-material prices ease or price hikes accelerate. Its performance in the June quarter (Q1FY27) was subdued, mainly marred by cost inflation. Standalone revenue rose 10% year-on-year to ₹8,291.56 crore, aided by replacement and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) demand as well as calibrated price hikes.
High valuation and rising cost drag leave MRF on a slippery slope
SummaryRising raw-material costs and lagging price hikes threaten to squeeze MRF’s margins further, leaving its rich valuation vulnerable to ongoing earnings misses.
Tyre maker MRF is poised to see increased margin pressure in the coming quarters of FY27 unless raw-material prices ease or price hikes accelerate. Its performance in the June quarter (Q1FY27) was subdued, mainly marred by cost inflation. Standalone revenue rose 10% year-on-year to ₹8,291.56 crore, aided by replacement and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) demand as well as calibrated price hikes.
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