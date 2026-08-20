High valuation and rising cost drag leave MRF on a slippery slope

Tyre maker MRF is poised to see increased margin pressure in the coming quarters of FY27 unless raw-material prices ease or price hikes accelerate. Its performance in the June quarter (Q1FY27) was subdued, mainly marred by cost inflation. Standalone revenue rose 10% year-on-year to ₹8,291.56 crore, aided by replacement and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) demand as well as calibrated price hikes.