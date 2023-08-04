Markets
MRF stock hits new high on solid Q1, but there is caution ahead
Summary
- With rising crude oil and rubber prices, sustaining operating margin at this level will be a tall ask for MRF
The MRF Ltd stock is on a roll. The stock had surpassed the Rs100,000-mark around mid-June, making MRF the first Indian company to do so in absolute value terms. Since 5 July, the shares have closed above the ₹100,000 mark each trading day.
