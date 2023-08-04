MRF stock hits new high on solid Q1, but there is caution ahead

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, MRF’s competitive positioning in the sector has weakened over the past few years, which reflects in the dilution of pricing power in the PCR and TBR segments. “This, coupled with the impact of the planned capex, should limit the expansion in return ratios. We expect MRF’s return ratios to see a relatively lower uptick versus peers over the next two years as its RoE is expected to reach 11.9% by FY25 (versus Apollo Tyres/Ceat estimated at 13.3%/17.6%)," added the report. RoE is return on equity.

