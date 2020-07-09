Mumbai: Shares of MRF Ltd, India’s largest tyre manufacturer, have had a rough ride ever since they peaked at ₹81425 a little over two years ago in April 2018. The stock now trades at ₹65335, or 20% lower compared to the 2018 peak. That actually puts it in a far better place than peers such as Ceat Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd, whose shares have fallen 55% and 62% from their 2018 peak.

While there are multiple reasons for the outperformance, it is also true that MRF shares have ended up being fairly expensive. According to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities Ltd, the stock’s PE is at 19.5 times using FY20 earnings. PE of competitors Apollo Tyres Ltd and Ceat Ltd are at about 14 times, in comparison.

“We remain concerned about the increase in competitive intensity in the two-wheeler segment. (MRF’s) Valuations are expensive and don’t factor in risks related to decline in profitability over the medium term," the broker said in a note late last month.

The company ended financial year 2019-20 on a decent note, as the decline in revenues was not as sharp as feared, and gross margins were better than estimates. Soft rubber prices aided a sharp expansion in gross margins.

But investors should look beyond these numbers, considering the disruption caused by the coronavirus crisis. The slowdown in the automotive industry due to the pandemic does not augur well for both OEM and replacement segments for tyres.

Despite this, MRF shares have been flat this year, while shares of Apollo Tyres and Ceat have lost 29.5% and 8.54%, respectively. Also note that most tyre stocks rallied after the Directorate General of Foreign Trade moved some categories of tyres from the free list to the restricted one, in June. Expectations are that this move could improve revenue prospects for the tyre sector. While this may give a near-term boost to the tyre industry, analysts are not sure of its long-term impact. They feel importers may rework their strategies, thus limiting gains for domestic tyre companies.

