MRF tyres may have muscle, but its valuations need to lose fat

Despite this, MRF shares have been flat this year, while shares of Apollo Tyres and Ceat have lost 29.5% and 8.54%, respectively. Also note that most tyre stocks rallied after the Directorate General of Foreign Trade moved some categories of tyres from the free list to the restricted one, in June. Expectations are that this move could improve revenue prospects for the tyre sector. While this may give a near-term boost to the tyre industry, analysts are not sure of its long-term impact. They feel importers may rework their strategies, thus limiting gains for domestic tyre companies.