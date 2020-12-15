Mrs Bectors IPO may ride piggyback on Burger King’s stellar listing

Even so, given that the general IPO market scene is bright and demand is strong going by the grey market premium, it is likely that Mrs Bectors shares may see decent listing gains as well. Coming to the financials, revenues in FY20 had declined by nearly 3% year-on-year. On the other hand, Britannia’s revenues had increased by 5%. Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services Pvt. Ltd, “Mrs Bectors’ relatively smaller size in terms of revenues compared to Britannia and Nestle means they are not fully comparable even though all these companies are in the packaged foods." For perspective: Mrs Bectors revenues for FY20 stood at Rs762 crore and Britannia’s operating revenues were Rs11599 crore. Nestle’s revenues for the year ending December stood at Rs12370 crore. Kejriwal added, “Mrs Bector would have to grow fast and build capacity at a rapid pace to take advantage of the ever-growing market and command higher multiples like bigger peers."