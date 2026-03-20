Shares of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd have fallen over 40% in the past year, with a significant part of the decline extending into 2026—and for good reason.
Mrs Bectors investors await proof of recovery
SummaryExport weakness and slower domestic traction have weighed on growth. For Mrs. Bectors, recovery hinges on FY27 rebound and distribution expansion.
Shares of Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd have fallen over 40% in the past year, with a significant part of the decline extending into 2026—and for good reason.
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