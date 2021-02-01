Subscribe
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >MSCT gains 10%, auto stocks surge as Budget FY21 proposes vehicle scrappage plan
Commercial vehicles, which constitute about 5% of the total vehicle fleet contribute about 65-70% of total vehicular pollution. (Photo: AP)

MSCT gains 10%, auto stocks surge as Budget FY21 proposes vehicle scrappage plan

1 min read . 11:51 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The policy will help reduce vehicular pollution and cut oil import bill. Vehicles will undergo fitness test in automated centres. Age of the vehicles will be 15 years in case of commercial vehicles and 20 years in case of personal vehicles

MUMBAI: Shares of MSTC Ltd hit the 10% upper circuit, while automobile stocks rose after the Centre proposed a voluntary scrappage policy for vehicles.

Mahindra & Mahindra gained 2.7%, Tata Motors 1.4%, Maruti Suzuki India 1.2%, and Ashok Leyland 1.1%.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, announced the much-awaited voluntary vehicle scrappage policy to phase out unfit, pollution-causing vehicles.

The policy will help reduce vehicular pollution and cut oil import bill. Vehicles will undergo fitness test in automated centres. Age of the vehicles will be 15 years in case of commercial vehicles and 20 years in case of personal vehicles. The ministry of road transport and highways will announce the finer details of the policy.

Mint had earlier reported that the proposed policy would seek to revive the ailing commercial vehicle industry — a key barometer of economic activity and freight movement.

According to government data, commercial vehicles, which constitute about 5% of the total vehicle fleet contribute about 65-70% of total vehicular pollution. The older fleet, typically manufactured before 2000, constitutes less that 1% of the total fleet but contributes around 15% to total vehicular pollution. These older vehicles pollute 10-25 times more than modern vehicles.

