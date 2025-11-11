MSME stress, higher credit cost put Bajaj Finance's valuation to the test
Overleveraging by borrowers, weak business recovery in small business pockets, and competitive intensity from fintechs hurt the MSME portfolio.
Bajaj Finance Ltd stock tanked 8% on Tuesday despite clocking healthy growth in assets under management (AUM) in the September quarter (Q2FY26). Elevated credit cost has been its Achilles’ heel, making investors edgy. On a consolidated basis, Bajaj Finance reported a credit cost of 2.05% in Q2FY26 versus 2.02% in Q1FY26 and 2.04% in H1FY26. This was higher than the guided 1.85-1.95%. Credit costs remained higher largely due to micro, small and medium enterprises (11% of AUM) and captive two- and three-wheelers (1.5% of AUM).