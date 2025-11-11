MSME stress, higher credit cost put Bajaj Finance's valuation to the test

To maintain asset quality, it lowered its FY26 AUM growth guidance marginally to 22-23% from 24-25%. Here, the company is looking to prioritise risk over growth. It has already cut 25% of its unsecured MSME volumes and sees MSME AUM growth at 10-12% in FY26, versus 18% currently. But management’s conservative approach was a sentiment dampener, leading to earnings downgrades by various brokerages. PL Capital cut its FY26/FY27 earnings-per-share estimates by 4%/5% and warned of a higher credit cost of 2% for FY26.