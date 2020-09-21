MSMEs are the Achilles heel for non-bank lenders

The government’s subsidy schemes and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) liquidity measures may have helped so far. Credit guarantees offered by the government have encouraged banks to lend to MSMEs. However, small businesses need demand to revive and this has been slow so far. Consumption demand is expected to recover only slowly. The outlook on cash flows is still bleak for them. Ergo, lenders would be right in their caution towards loans to MSMEs.