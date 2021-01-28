Multiple triggers help Aurobindo Pharma hit fresh highs

The bulk drug PLI scheme included 41 molecules but half of the incentive was allocated towards the top four fermentation products say, analysts. Aurobindo has won approval for three of these top four products, reports indicate. Aurobindo is the only winner in two (Penicillin G and Erythromycin) and hence is eligible for the full incentive, while for one molecule it will share incentive with Karnataka Antibiotics, suggest reports.