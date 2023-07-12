GST clarity a breather for PVR Inox; content performance is key

Expectations are that growth could pick from Q2FY24 with decent Bollywood and Hollywood movies like Gadar-2, Oh My God-2, Jawan, Dream Girl-2, MI-Dead Reckoning and Oppenheimer to be released. According to Nuvama Research, Q1FY24 will likely feature improvement in average ticket price/spending per head by 2.5%/5% sequentially. However, if good content, especially for Hindi movies takes centre stage, recovery in the industry is likely, it said in a report on 12 July. Investors will keenly watch the trends on this front.