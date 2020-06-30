Multiplex stocks continue to draw a blank, squeezing returns

There is some comfort that these companies have a reasonable liquidity cushion for the next few months. Analysts from IIFL Securities Ltd said in a report on 9 June, “PVR/ Inox have reduced fixed costs by 70-75% to bring down monthly cash burn to Rs40/ Rs15 crore." The broking firm added, “The proposed rights issue of Rs300 crore is likely to shore up PVR’s balance sheet. Inox has lower leverage than PVR and has options such as Treasury-share sale and real estate sale if its liquidity position were to see a significant deterioration."