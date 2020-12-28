Multiplexes curtain raiser 2021: firms still vulnerable to pandemic impact

MUMBAI: While most businesses took a hit in 2020 due to the pandemic, some suffered more than others. Movie-exhibition companies , or multiplexes, are a case in point. First, multiplexes had to deal with prolonged shutdown, as the sector was among the last to be allowed to restart operations. Second, after opening up, occupancy levels haven’t picked up, which is also partly due to unexciting movie releases.

As we enter another year, multiplexes remain comparatively more vulnerable than other sectors, as watching movies is far from being the top on the list of activities for most people. In this backdrop, the key factor to watch out for in 2021 would be the progress on vaccination front.

Also Read | Urgency to fix India’s bankruptcy code

Analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said, “If the vaccine is delayed, FY22 could also be a washout like FY21. Postponing content releases remains a risk to footfall normalisation but impact on intrinsic value is less than 5%." The broking firm added in a report on 23 December, “However, given that vaccination would largely be completed by end-FY22, normalcy would still return in FY23. In such a worst-case scenario, our workings on PVR Ltd indicate that overall cash losses would be about Rs400 crore in FY22, implying an intrinsic value impact of less than 5%."

Also, the release of new movie content will be important, as it will help move the needle for people who are sitting on the fence. According to Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, “For occupancies to improve in 2021, multiplexes need strong content. It could take just one good release to encourage audiences to visit the theatres. Occupancies could reach beyond pre-covid levels around next year Diwali led by pent-up demand and a healthy movie content pipeline."

Further, box-office success of movies may also prompt more movie releases and encourage the start of production of new movies, which bodes well for the content pipeline.

Understandably, financial year 2021 is expected to be a rough year. For the half year ending September, PVR and Inox reported consolidated profit after tax losses to the tune of ₹410 crore and ₹141 crore, respectively. Even so, these companies were able to raise funds during the year and that’s helpful to tide over the crisis. “It augurs well that both Inox and PVR have managed to raise funds in 2020 and that should offer liquidity cushion in 2021," says Taurani.

At one point in mid-2020, shares of PVR and Inox they were down about 60% from their pre-covid highs. They are now down 38% and 43, respectively, suggesting the fundraising and reopening of cinema halls have improved sentiment. If good movie content makes its way to the box office, and the vaccine rollout progresses smoothly, 2021 could be the year the losses are completely erased.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via