Multiplexes curtain raiser 2021: firms still vulnerable to pandemic impact

Analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said, “If the vaccine is delayed, FY22 could also be a washout like FY21. Postponing content releases remains a risk to footfall normalisation but impact on intrinsic value is less than 5%." The broking firm added in a report on 23 December, “However, given that vaccination would largely be completed by end-FY22, normalcy would still return in FY23. In such a worst-case scenario, our workings on PVR Ltd indicate that overall cash losses would be about Rs400 crore in FY22, implying an intrinsic value impact of less than 5%."