Shares of Mumbai-based real estate companies such as Sunteck Realty Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd and Kolte Patil Developers Ltd rose around 2.5-3% each on the NSE in Monday's opening trade. The Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced that property tax on residential units of up to 500 square feet, located within the Mumbai municipal area limits, will be waived off. According to the urban development minister Eknath Shinde, this move will benefit owners of over 16 lakh houses.

However, some analysts say, investors should not read too much into today’s up move in real estate stocks. "The property tax waiver is not a game-changer like the stamp duty cuts. Don't extrapolate it. Also, this waiver is unlikely to benefit listed developers much given that it applies to projects mostly located towards the outskirts of the city," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity. Investors would reckon that the Maharashtra government had temporarily announced a temporary stamp duty cut in August 2020 to boost sales in the state. Stamp duty was cut from 5% to 3% for properties bought until March 31, 2021.

“Today, key Indian indices are up, so not only Mumbai-based but the likes of DLF Ltd and Prestige Estates Ltd are also up. In 2021 real estate sales were robust, but the impact of recent price hikes is yet to be seen. And that will be among the key factors for real estate companies going ahead," said another analyst on the condition of anonymity.

The real estate sector has been reeling under severe cost pressures with prices of raw material and labour rising steeply in the recent months. So, in a bid to protect margins, real estate developers have taken price hikes of around 10-15% in select projects.

