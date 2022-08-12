Prestige Estates stock up, but watch the debt appetite2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 09:46 AM IST
The stock rose 5% on the NSE on Thursday in reaction to the upbeat commentary
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is eyeing pre-sales of more than ₹12,000 crore in FY23, with residential projects in key markets such as Bengaluru and Mumbai likely to contribute ₹8,000 crore and ₹2,500-3,000 crore, respectively. This guidance is higher than the record sales bookings of ₹10,382 crore in FY22.