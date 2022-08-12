Prestige Estates stock up, but watch the debt appetite

The company’s net gearing (net debt to equity ratio) is comfortable at 0.4x and is expected to rise to 0.5x over the next few quarters, said analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. In Q1FY23, net debt increased by ₹550 crore sequentially on investments in the ongoing projects and capital expenditure for hotel assets. The company aspires to increase its presence in the National Capital Region and Pune along with the slated launches in the Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad regions.