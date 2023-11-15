Muted demand outlook dampens Page’s turnaround hopes
Summary
- Falling volumes led to 8.4% year-on-year drop in revenue to ₹1,125 crore in the September quarter.
The woes of Page Industries Ltd are far from over with revenue declining year-on-year for the third consecutive quarter. Falling volumes led to 8.4% year-on-year drop in revenue to ₹1,125 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24). Page holds the exclusive licence for the manufacture, marketing and distribution of Jockey brand in India and some more countries. It also holds the sole licence for Speedo brand in India. Volumes were impacted by muted demand, which led to excess inventory in the system. A high base also played spoilsport to some extent. Thus, the company missed analysts’ expectations on revenue in Q2.