MUMBAI: There was hardly anything exciting about Ramco Cements Ltd’s March quarter earnings. Cement volume growth slipped 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 2.93 million tonne hit by the coronavirus lockdown. Like its peers, the company’s management is cautious about demand outlook and has warned of a slowdown in the builder and commercial segments.

Price hikes undertaken earlier and increased sale of premium products aided realisations in the March quarter but gains there were offset by higher promotional expense.

To reduce cost, Ramco Cements aims to trim advertisement and sales promotion spend sharply in fiscal 2021, its management said. The saving grace, not just for Ramco Cements but for other cement companies as well, has been benign fuel prices. Ramco’s operating costs during the March quarter remained under control thanks to soft petroleum coke and coal prices.

Cement sector has been struggling with a difficult situation on the demand front for quite sometime now. More often than not, realisations have been driven by premiumisation for many cement manufacturers. So poor demand growth and muted realisations have been synonymous with the sector. However, a further dampener for this stock could be its increased leverage on accelerated capital expenditure.

Of the planned capex of ₹3,300 crore, the company has incurred ₹1,900 crore till FY20-end. It should be noted that the company’s Vizag grinding unit was commissioned in March but the commissioning of the new greenfield Odisha grinding unit and clinker capacity expansion at Jayanthipuram has been delayed by three-six months to August and March, respectively, due to coronavirus-led disruptions.

According to analysts this delay cannot be negated since it could push the company’s net debt up to an estimated ₹3,500 crore during first half of FY21. Ramco’s net debt stood at ₹2,900 crore as end of March, nearly doubling from the year-ago period. Of course, once the expansion is complete, ramp-up of new capacities would aid volumes and improve operating costs. That said, the near-term concern of a stretched balance sheet cannot be ignore.

Meanwhile, on the NSE, the stock has lost nearly 16% on a year-to-date basis. Its south-focused peers Orient Cements Ltd and India Cements Ltd have posted positive returns during this period. On the valuations front, the stock trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 24 times, which is at a discount to competitors.

