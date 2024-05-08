Chart Beat: Muted hiring trends paint a grim picture of IT sector

Indian IT companies continue to grapple with demand uncertainties, despite a decent deal win pipeline. The bleak revenue visibility has pushed them to curtail hiring lately and the March quarter (Q4FY24) was no different.

In fact, data analysed by Kotak Institutional Equities shows that Q4 was the fifth straight quarter of a drop in headcount for six large technology firms. These include Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra.

On an aggregate basis, the net hiring for these companies dropped sequentially by 14,732 in Q4FY24 vis-à-vis declines of 15,891 in Q3 and 11,123 in Q4FY23, according to Kotak. On a year-on-year basis, net headcount declined by 76,267 or 3.9% in Q4FY24.

Usually, easing in hiring tends to aid margin outlook, but in the current scenario, it is yet another sign of IT companies not anticipating a near-term demand revival.

The prevailing caution among technology companies is not entirely surprising and well captured in the muted management commentaries. With discretionary IT spending not showing signs of meaningful pick-up yet and companies witnessing project cancellations, IT firms are unlikely to become gung-ho about hiring soon.