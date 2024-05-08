Markets
Chart Beat: Muted hiring trends paint a grim picture of IT sector
Summary
- Usually, easing in hiring tends to aid margin outlook, but in the current scenario, it is yet another sign of IT companies not anticipating a near-term demand revival.
Indian IT companies continue to grapple with demand uncertainties, despite a decent deal win pipeline. The bleak revenue visibility has pushed them to curtail hiring lately and the March quarter (Q4FY24) was no different.
